John Kelly, White House Chief Of Staff, Leaves His Post At The End Of The Year – President Trump

President Trump has definitely said that his chief of staff, John Kelly, would step down by the end of the year.

The departure of Kelly, who was brought in last year to impose order on the West Wing but found managing Trump an impossible task, had been rumoured for months, and Trump announced it to reporters before departing for the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

He said a replacement would be named in the next day or two. “John Kelly will be leaving I don’t know if I can say ‘retiring, but he’s a great guy. John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year” the president said.

The announcement of Kelly’s departure comes as the White House braces for the final stages of the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, including a report detailing his findings on questions of collusion and obstruction of justice. The president also faces a string of oversight investigations into his administration from Democrats after they take control of the House next month.

