Labour Party Presidential Candidate Throws In The Towel, Supports Buhari

The Presidential candidate on the platform of the Labour Party, Sam Nwanti has dumped his presidential ambition to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He made this known at the weekend in a statement issued to journalists via email by his publicist, Emeh ThankGod who revealed that the decision to step down his ambition was based on the need to support President Buhari’s fight against corruption as well as efforts to get the country working again.

The statement quoted him as saying “I withdraw from contesting for the presidential race on the platform of Labour party and back to All Progressives Congress APC.

I am back to APC to support President Buhari for his second term bid because he needs our support to get things aright once again. I will help All Progressives Congress and the Buhari-led administration fight corruption and as the only detective who is contesting in 2019, it may split the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The American-based detective from Mbieri, in the Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State, however, maintained that he will immediately commence preparations for the 2023 race for the highest office in the land.

