N5.8bn NEMA Illegal Approval And Disbursement: “Osinbajo Has Questions To Answer” – House Of Reps demands

3 hours ago

The House of Representatives has insisted that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has  questions to answer over his involvement in the “illegal approval and disbursement of the N5.8 billion” to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Chairman of the House Committee on NEMA, Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe) stated this yesterday, November 13th while briefing newsmen at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

Isa, who stated that the briefing had become necessary given the twists that trailed the recent adoption of the Committee’s report by the House, also maintained that the investigation was transparent and non partisan.

“There have been many issues about our investigation and the adoption of the reports by the House of Representatives, which need to be clarified.

“There was the issue of illegal approval of N5.8 billion for NEMA in June 2017 by the Vice President, then the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo. I want to say that the approval by the Vice President for the release of N5.8 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and Eurobond was in itself illegal.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, approved the money in his capacity as the Acting President and Chairman, NEMA Governing Board, without the knowledge of the National Assembly.

This is a breach of due process. Mind you, there is no record anywhere that this money was used for anything. No contract was awarded, no procurement, nothing. That is why the Vice President has questions to answer,” the lawmaker remarked.

He, however, challenged the office of the Vice President to furnish the Committee or the House of Representatives with any contrary documents related with the disbursement of the funds and the attendant procurements, if any

