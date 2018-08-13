NASS invasion: Sacking DSS boss is not enough – Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum, others

The recent invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department for State Services DSS has been described as highly treasonable and should not with merely firing a public official.

This position was made known by socio cultural groups across the country comprising Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum PANDEF, and the Middle Belt Forum.

The groups in a joint statement yesterday said dismissing Daura the DSS boss was ‘only a token in the circumstance’.

According to the statements signed by Yinka Odumakin for Afenifere; Dr Junaid Mohammed for the Northern Elders Forum; Prof Chigozie Ogbu for Ohanaeze, Senator Bassey Henshaw for PANDEF and Dr Isuwa Dogo for the Middle Belt Forum, they said the actions of the DSS exposed Nigeria to the whole world as a crude entity where political misfits ride roughshod over decency and all the moral pillars have collapsed.

“We consider the dismissal of Daura as only a token in the circumstance. High treason was committed, and, therefore, should not end with merely firing a public official. We also reject any attempt to make the IG investigate the crime. We have perused the wishy-washy interim report submitted to the Acting President and the only thing we saw in it was the puerile deduction that there were political figures who colluded with Daura to carry out the crime.

“We cannot accept any probe by the IG as he himself should long have been fired if this were a government that places any value on the rule of law. In case there are people who have forgotten, let it be remembered that the IG and his men did nothing but watched almost with amusement the day six thugs walked into the Chambers of the Nigerian Senate and made away with the mace,” the statement read in part.

The group is also urging for a judicial panel of enquiry to be headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court with proven integrity to investigate the matter.

