National Assembly Workers Demonstrate Against Unpaid Emoluments (Photos)

National Assembly Workers Demonstrate Against Unpaid Emoluments (Photos)

3 hours ago
Staff members of the National Assembly are currently protesting over unpaid salaries and lack of due promotion. Carrying different placards with inscriptions of their dissatisfaction and chanting ”no pay, no sitting”, the workers say they have not been paid since 2010 and accused the management of the Assembly of diverting funds meant for their trainings.

An attempt by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to address them was rebuffed by the protesting workers who also prevented him from gaining access into the senate chamber.

 

