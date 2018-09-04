Nigeria Can Only Be Restructured By Atiku Abubakar – Afenifere Reveals

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has vowed to support the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election, noting that he is the only candidate from the North that would champion the course of restructuring of the country.

The group gave this hint on Sunday in Lagos when it hosted Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo disclosed that the group had done its homework on the suitability of the aspirants and have come to the conclusion that Atiku Abubakar has the pedigree to lead this country. He noted that Atiku Abubaker’s qualifications among others, is his commitment and desire to restructure the country.

Adebanjo noted that for there to be a meaningful development in the country, there must be a country first where peace and stability reigns and there is no other presidential aspirant that can champion this course than Atiku Abubakar

In his remark, Atiku Abubakar re-interated the fact that his commitment to restructuring is unwavering, adding that the state of the nation today, if unchecked poses a danger that can affect its future co-existence.

“I can assure you that I will restructure Nigeria within six moths of my administration,” he further said. Others present at the occasion includes former Senator Femi Okunronmu, Prof. Akitoye, former Minister Adeseye Ogunlewe amongt others.

