Nigeria heading into full blown dictatorship, Senators cries out

The Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray Bruce says Nigeria was heading into a full-blown dictatorship.

This followed the heavy presence of security operatives at the house of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Saraki who was invited by the Nigeria Police force to explain his role at Offa robbery case was blocked from leaving his residence this morning to honour the police invitation according to reports.

A top government official who spoke with Nigeria Today on the condition of anonymity disclosed the plot to impeach both the Senate President and Deputy Senate President by the President.

According to him, in the next matter of hours, Nigeria will have a new Senate President, a Senate president who will be loyal to the president. The source tipped the Senate leader as the preferred choice of President Buhari.

At the time of writing this report, Pro-Buhari Senators has taken over the National Assembly according to our source, while Police are preventing PDP senators from living their houses.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have blasted the latest move by the Presidency to use Police force to truncate democracy.

The sieges and any use of force on @BukolaSaraki, the legitimate Senate President or Ike Ekweradu, his Deputy are an act of desperation. #IStandWithSaraki and I urge you to do the same. If we allow what is currently being done to them to stand, we are in full blown dictatorship! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 24, 2018

Every @OfficialPDPNig Senator should immediately go to the @NGRSenate. We must stop any attempt by loyalists of dictatorship to use the ensuing confusion to play a fast one and change the leadership of the Senate. Nigerians, be on guard. Help preserve independence of the Senate! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 24, 2018

If it is About the Offa Robbery incident like the Buhari & IGP camp claim, then why did police operatives block Ekweremadu’s residence too? Or he is suddenly linked to the robbery too 😂 Buhari’s and his cohorts are not Tired of Taking L’s. Saraki will be Exonerated again! — DaT AkWa IbOm Gee👊🇳🇬 (@ClintonViceB) July 24, 2018

There is a difference between Bukola Saraki and the office of the Senate President. In my opinion, today’s moves by the Police are an affront on that office. And moves like this never happen without consequences on Democracy itself. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 24, 2018

I hold no brief for Bukola Saraki but a security show of force on one individual while the rest of us are wallowing in Insecurity is irresponsible and callous to say the least! — Zahra Zaraa Danejo (@tinkizee2) July 24, 2018

While we shout about the siege being laid on the gates of Saraki, let’s, most importantly, SHOUT EVEN MORE about the need to have security agencies who will only show loyalty to the country. This thing happens ALL the time. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) July 24, 2018

Saraki decamped from the PDP to APC, as with many others who eventually helped them win the 2015 elections. Why is it a problem if they want to leave the APC back to where they came from? I thought APC believed they were strong without ex-PDP members? — – jeffrudeen (@VillageParrot) July 24, 2018

BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Sabi’s house has been surrounded by Buhari’s police, democracy is under threat in Nigeria, we are under a siege. Pro Buhari Senators Wants to change the Senate leadership, plans to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki — I am Baba Idris (@babaidris090) July 24, 2018

Siege on @bukolasaraki and Ekweremadu’s residences is unacceptable, @PremiumTimesng is reporting to prevent @OfficialAPCNg lawmakers from mass cross carpeting over to @OfficialPDPNig today. If that is the reason then it is an attack on right to association https://t.co/3cV55RCwa7 — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) July 24, 2018

