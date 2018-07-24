Nigeria Today

Nigeria heading into full blown dictatorship, Senators cries out

2 hours ago

The Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray Bruce says Nigeria was heading into a full-blown dictatorship.

This followed the heavy presence of security operatives at the house of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Saraki who was invited by the Nigeria Police force to explain his role at Offa robbery case was blocked from leaving his residence this morning to honour the police invitation according to reports.

A top government official who spoke with Nigeria Today on the condition of anonymity disclosed the plot to impeach both the Senate President and Deputy Senate President by the President.

According to him, in the next matter of hours, Nigeria will have a new Senate President, a Senate president who will be loyal to the president. The source tipped the Senate leader as the preferred choice of President Buhari.

At the time of writing this report, Pro-Buhari Senators has taken over the National Assembly according to our source, while Police are preventing PDP senators from living their houses.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have blasted the latest move by the Presidency to use Police force to truncate democracy.

