Nigerian Airforce destroys bandits’ hideouts in Zamfara villages

Hideouts belonging to bandits across Zamfara state have been destroyed in coordinated airstrikes, says the Nigeria Airforce.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen n Saturday.

According to Daramola, the Air Task Force, ATF, for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA destroyed bandit camps in Daji Bawar and Sunke Villages in the state.

“Three strikes were planned on the heels of intelligence reports indicating that some bandits who had survived the intensive air assaults on their various hideouts at Shinkafi, Galadi, Ajia, Shamashalle and other areas of Zamfara State had relocated to Anka Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

“Accordingly, the ATF embarked on intensive Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions to confirm the exact location of the new camps.

“Eventually, the criminal elements were observed to have pitched their tents at Daji Bawar and Sunke Villages.

“The ATF, therefore, launched coordinated air strikes on the camps in the two villages with a force package of 2 attack helicopters.

“Overhead the target area, several bandits armed with automatic weapons were seen at both locations,’ he said in the statement.

He confirmed that the troops of Sector 3 Operation SHARAN DAJI later confirmed that over 30 bandits were killed while many others were injured.

