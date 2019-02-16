Nigerians reacts to alleged plans by Buhari to replace INEC Boss with Amina Zakari

Share this post:









Many Nigerians has reacted to alleged plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Yakubu Mahmood with Amina Zakari.

Read some of the reactions below:

Let me warn President @MBuhari not to push Nigerians to the wall by sacking the @INECNigeria boss and replacing him with his niece by marriage, Amina Zakari. If he must sack Professor Mahmood, Buhari must not replaced him with Amina. RETWEET to #RejectBuharisNieceAsINECChair — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 16, 2019

So the new deal is to remove Prof Mahmood Yusuf (INEC Chairman) for standing for our democracy & credible election through the announcement of his suspension and immediate replacement with Amina Zakari?! 🤔 #WhatInHell?! — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) February 16, 2019

Shouldn’t Amina Zakari resign from heading the logistics committee since she has embarrassed Nigeria and Nigerians before the international community? — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) February 16, 2019

BREAKING: Buhari set to sack INEC Chairman, Yakubu, to appoint Amina Zakari as replacement – CUPP https://t.co/KM4iMZClK6 pic.twitter.com/7f0VddiEGm — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) February 16, 2019

RED ALERT!! There is a grand plot by the cabals to sack the INEC Chairman and replace him with Amina Zakari (Buhari’s cousin) INEC Chairman is obviously not doing the bidding of the cabals and they want him out!! We Must Stand With The INEC Chairman!!#NigeriaDecides2019 — ATIKU 2019 (@PDP_2019) February 16, 2019

BUYERS BEWARE!!! Just like CJN Onnoghen, they’ve started flying another kite using Puppet Kadiara, to instigate the resignation of Prof Mahmoud Yakubu as @inecnigeria Chair, so their Amina Zakari can take over the elections. NIGERIANS MUST REJECT THIS.@akaebube @Maybeks pic.twitter.com/mr34Fpeqxr — Cadre (@SnrCadre) February 16, 2019

So the @OfficialPDPNig is calling for the resignation of @inecnigeria chairman, how gullible! What if the presidency sack him and replace him with Amina Zakari? — Jones Adah (@jones_online200) February 16, 2019

Pressure being mounted on the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu to ensure that APC fields candidates in Zamfara or he gets sacked and be replaced by Amina Zakari. It is now getting clearer that APC desperation to have candidates in Zamfara is one of the reasons for the postponement. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 16, 2019

