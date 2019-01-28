Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> NJC Convenes Emergency Meeting On Monday Jan. 28 Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

NJC Convenes Emergency Meeting On Monday Jan. 28 Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

6 hours ago
Share this post:

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has summoned an emergency meeting over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN). The meeting will be held in Abuja at 10am on Monday, January 28.

According to sources in the NJC, neither the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Muhammad nor the suspended CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, will be allowed to preside over the meeting.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh