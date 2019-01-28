NJC Convenes Emergency Meeting On Monday Jan. 28 Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

Share this post:









The National Judicial Council (NJC) has summoned an emergency meeting over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN). The meeting will be held in Abuja at 10am on Monday, January 28.

According to sources in the NJC, neither the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Muhammad nor the suspended CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, will be allowed to preside over the meeting.

