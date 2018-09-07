Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode raises alarm of possible Earthquake in Abuja

1 min ago
femi fani-kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised an alarm of a possible situation that may lead to an Earthquake in Abuja.

In a statement on Twitter, Kayode revealed that there have been earth tremors in Maitama, Abuja for the third day running.

He advised  President Muhammadu Buhari and the necessary authorities to take up the responsibility and prepare for the worst

 

