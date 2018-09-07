Fani-Kayode raises alarm of possible Earthquake in Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised an alarm of a possible situation that may lead to an Earthquake in Abuja.

In a statement on Twitter, Kayode revealed that there have been earth tremors in Maitama, Abuja for the third day running.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the necessary authorities to take up the responsibility and prepare for the worst

For the third day running there have been earth tremors in Maitama, Abuja. There was one on wed. evening and this morning at 6.10am my wife and I felt another. The authorities must take this matter very seriously and prepare for the worst. When an earthquake strikes many die. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 7, 2018

