Lawmakers who booed Buhari behaves like animals – Presidency

42 mins ago
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay SAN says lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during the presentation of the 2019 budget in the National Assembly behaves like Animals.

In a chat with Independent, Sagay noted that he was not surprised by the actions of the lawmakers, according to him,they were only displaying their true colours to Nigerians and the international community.

“The actions of the lawmakers who booed the President was an animal behavior. Harry Belafonte used to sing one song. He said ‘A donkey will sometimes bray, let him bray; let him bray’,” he told Independent

“That is my response to the actions of the lawmakers. We should allow their donkeys bray.

“They behave like animals. We should just tolerate them at their low level of humanity and conduct. You saw what the President told them. He said they are expected to be above this because the whole world is watching them.

“I think the President is wrong because they are not above what they did. That is their level and they are demonstrating it to the world. So, I am not surprised at all,” he added.

Usiju Audu
Guest
Usiju Audu

So those who cheers him are not animals?
Foolish people

38 minutes ago
Kelechi
Guest
Kelechi

Presidency, APC is a total failure.
Calling Lawmakers animals should not be taken likely

37 minutes ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

You have lost all my respect for you.
So those who cheer are not animals?
You are the real animal

36 minutes ago

