Ongoing: Senate scrutinise INEC budget for 2019 elections

The Senate committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently scrutinizing the INEC budget for the 2019 general election. The Committee which is chaired by Senator Suleiman Nazif has Senator Atai Aidoko, James Manager, Mohammed Hassan, Sabi Abdullahi, Ovie Omo Agege, Abdullahi Gumel and Isa Hamma Misau as members.

Declaring the meeting Opened, the Chairman of the committee Senator Nazif noted that the budget defense will put to an end all the political brouhaha and assured Nigerians that the Senate was committed to the Nigerian people.

He disclosed that the Senate received details of the budget from INEC on Tuesday night and assure them that they will receive the necessary funding and support that will make 2019 election a success.

While responding to him, INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu thanked the committee for suspending their recess to attend to their request and revealed that INEC has so far registered 12.1m new voters.

He noted that Nigeria has over 80 million voters and the cost of running the election will be different from 2015

“I thank members of this Committee for suspending your recess to attend to this very important national issue. Mr. Chairman, this is the first time that the budget of the National Assembly is presented in this manner.” he noted.

“For the first time, this budget is subjected to scrutiny by the National Assembly and the Nigerian people. I am happy to be a part of this process.

“As at Saturday, we have registered 12.1m new voters. Adding this to the 70million voter register, we have over 80million registered voters…The general elections are just around the corner.

“Mr. Chairman, I wish to draw the attention of this Committee to the fact that there is a difference of N69billion in the budgets of 2015 and 2019.

“In 2015, we had 70million registered voters. As of last week Saturday, we now have over 80million registered voters.

“All major activities are pegged against the total number of voters. In 2015, we had only 42 political parties. We now have 91 registered political parties eligible to take part in the 2019 general elections.

“We are hoping that all the political parties will have seamless congresses and primaries. Another issue that we have accounted for, is the processing costs of nominations.

“The cost of logistics is also different in 2019 as opposed to 2015, because the pump price of petrol in 2015, is different from that of 2019. This will also have an impact.

