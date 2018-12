Share this post:









Deji Adeyanju who was arrested on November 28th while leading a protest in Abuja and arraigned before a Wuse magistrate court has been granted bail.

He was arraigned in court for Cyber Stalking, Inciting Disturbance, and Criminal Defamation.

