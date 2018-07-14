Nigeria Today

Police arrest son for allegedly killing his father

59 mins ago

Agency Reports

The Niger Police Command has arrested a man, Abubakar Turuwa of Pissa village of Borgu Local Government Area, for allegedly killing his father, Turuwa Ibrahim, over sharing of cattle.

The commissioner of Police in Niger, Dibal Yakadi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

He said upon interrogation the suspect confessed to the crime, alleging that his father showed partiality in sharing his cattle between him and his brother.

Mr Yakadi stated he used his machete to inflict injuries on his father that led to his death.

He said that the suspect would soon be charged to court after investigation into the matter.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to residents of the state to volunteer useful information on happenings in their communities for the maintenance of law and order.

(NAN)

