NDLEA raids hideouts of alleged drug peddlers, arrests 64 suspects in Jigawa

Agency Report

The Jigawa Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has embarked on a constant raid of suspected drug peddlers’ hideouts across the state.

The NDLEA Commandant in the state, Josephine Obi, made this known in Dutse on Saturday.

Ms Obi said the raids were being carried out by officers of the command at various places suspected to be hideouts of drug peddlers in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

She explained that the operation, aimed to avoid incidences of violence and crimes during the 2019 General Elections, began in January 2019.

“The NDLEA Jigawa State command has intensified efforts to curtail the trafficking and use of both conventional and unconventional drug substances in order to avoid incidences of violence and crimes in the countdown to the 2019 general elections.

“We are doing this through public enlightenment, increased patrols, surveillance and the dislodgement of known drug joints across the state.

“These special operations began in January, 2019 and so far, we’ve dislodged many joints across the state,’’ Ms Obi said in a statement.

The commandant said that so far, 64 suspects, including a female, were arrested and 17.55 kilograms of various drugs and substances were seized.

According to her, the seized items include: Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Exol, Dapsol, Diazepam, Codeine, Rubber Solution and Formalin, popularly known as Suck and Die.

Ms Obi, however, said 61 of the suspects were found to be users and were, therefore, counselled and released, while the rest were dealers and would be charged to court.

“Therefore we call on all and sundry to be very security conscious this time and avoid unnecessary gatherings, especially where drugs are being distributed and sold, as violence and crime will also most likely erupt from such places.

“Our hotline is 09026566188 and our email is [email protected] We urge the public to give us timely, accurate and relevant information to assist us in securing the environment and the people.

“The special operations are still ongoing, ‘’ she said. (NAN)

