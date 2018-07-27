2019: Buhari stand a chance of getting 5 million votes in Kano: Governor Ganduje

Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje says President Muhammadu Buhari will get more votes in 2019 than what he got in 2015.

He disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Kano.

According to him, those who were not eligible to vote in 2015 are now ready to vote for President Buhari in 2019.

He berated a former governor of the State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for defecting from the APC to the PDP, noting that Kwankwaso selfish interest of becoming the President made him to dump the APC when he discovered that there was no vacancy in Aso Rock for him.

Ganduje disclosed that even if Kwankwaso gets a presidential ticket in any platform of his choice, president Buhari still stand the chance of getting up to 5 million votes in Kano in 2019.

“We are not scared by their exit. Their defection doesn’t constitute any havoc to our great party, the APC, at all levels. People should keep eyes (open) to what will happen during election.” He noted.

“Our dear President has been doing the needful in terms of developing the nation, coupled with his efforts in efficient service delivery. Good governance is at its peak. The war against corruption is successfully being waged

“I want you to go and study the situation on ground in Kano, his (Kwankwaso) defection does not change the political mood in the state. Nobody cares to be disturbed by their action

“His intention was to vie for presidency. But when it appeared to him, in black and white, that there is no vacancy in the Villa, he now decided to leave on his own.

“When he secures a presidential ticket from the party he cross carpets to, then he should wait and see how we can slug it out with him. He will fully understand how popular and loveable our President Muhammadu Buhari is.

“Kano will give more votes to our President, than what he got in 2015 election. From the 2015 election to date, those who could not vote because of age limit, are now grown up, meaning they will now be eligible to vote. Hence, Buhari stands the chance to get 5 million votes from Kano, ” he added.

