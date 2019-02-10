AtikuInKano: Reno drops a hint on Aisha Buhari’s whereabout

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians who wish to know the Whereabout of the first lady, Aisha Buhari to retweet his video of #AtikuInKano.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar did not need the support of governors from Niger Republic to pull a mammoth crowd in Kano unlike the APC.

He maintained that the crowd that came out to welcome Atiku did so out of love.

The Statement reads:

“This video of #AtikuInKano is the very definition of MAMMOTH CROWD. @Atiku DID NOT need Governors from Niger Republic. This crowd is not bought with money. This crowd was bought with love.

Atiku’s family was there.

Meanwhile, RETWEET if you want to know #WhereIsAishaBuhari?”

