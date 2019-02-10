Nigeria Today

#AtikuInKano: Reno drops a hint on Aisha Buhari’s whereabout

7 hours ago
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians who wish to know the Whereabout of the first lady, Aisha Buhari to retweet his video of #AtikuInKano.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar did not need the support of governors from Niger Republic to pull a mammoth crowd in Kano unlike the APC.

He maintained that the crowd that came out to welcome Atiku did so out of love.

The Statement reads:

“This video of #AtikuInKano is the very definition of MAMMOTH CROWD. @Atiku DID NOT need Governors from Niger Republic. This crowd is not bought with money. This crowd was bought with love.

Atiku’s family was there.

Meanwhile, RETWEET if you want to know #WhereIsAishaBuhari?”

(Visited 4,966 times, 330 visits today)

Moses
Guest
Moses

Really, this is the true mother of all rallies.

6 hours ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

Yes. But Buhari will win
#UpAkpabio

3 hours ago
Gift Ekwegh
Guest
Gift Ekwegh

Good one today for the Atikulated family.

4 hours ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

Shame on you, Buhari will win.
Go and die

4 hours ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Aisha is in the other room.
Preparing for Buhari to meet her in Daura.
The Dullard is going back home

4 hours ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Shut up, you are very stupid.
I don’t know why Buhari has not arrested you yet. Stupid Yoruba fool.
Baba for life

4 hours ago
Kola
Guest
Kola

Why bring Yoruba name into your insul

3 hours ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

Atiku will win.
Let get Nigeria working again

4 hours ago
Usiju Audu
Guest
Usiju Audu

I have just one vote and that vote is for Atiku because of Kwankwaso.
Atiku get am all for Kano.
Baba should go and rest

3 hours ago
Otunba
Guest
Otunba

Atiku is our next president

3 hours ago

