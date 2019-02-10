#AtikuInKano: Reno drops a hint on Aisha Buhari’s whereabout
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians who wish to know the Whereabout of the first lady, Aisha Buhari to retweet his video of #AtikuInKano.
In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar did not need the support of governors from Niger Republic to pull a mammoth crowd in Kano unlike the APC.
He maintained that the crowd that came out to welcome Atiku did so out of love.
The Statement reads:
“This video of #AtikuInKano is the very definition of MAMMOTH CROWD. @Atiku DID NOT need Governors from Niger Republic. This crowd is not bought with money. This crowd was bought with love.
Atiku’s family was there.
Meanwhile, RETWEET if you want to know #WhereIsAishaBuhari?”
Really, this is the true mother of all rallies.
Yes. But Buhari will win
#UpAkpabio
Good one today for the Atikulated family.
Shame on you, Buhari will win.
Go and die
Aisha is in the other room.
Preparing for Buhari to meet her in Daura.
The Dullard is going back home
Shut up, you are very stupid.
I don’t know why Buhari has not arrested you yet. Stupid Yoruba fool.
Baba for life
Why bring Yoruba name into your insul
Atiku will win.
Let get Nigeria working again
I have just one vote and that vote is for Atiku because of Kwankwaso.
Atiku get am all for Kano.
Baba should go and rest
Atiku is our next president