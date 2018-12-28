Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> North West >> Kano >> Ganduje nominates four new commissioners, auditor-general

Ganduje nominates four new commissioners, auditor-general

1 hour ago
Share this post:

Agency Report

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sent a letter to the state Assembly seeking its approval for the appointment of four nominees as commissioners and Auditor General of the state.

The Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, who announced this during a special plenary session on Thursday in Kano, said the House had also received two other letters from the state government.

According to the letter, the nominees include; Bashir Yahaya-Karaye, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai, Shehu Kura and Muhammad Tahir popularly known as ‘Baba Impossible’.

The Speaker also read the second letter from the governor through his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna seeking for the approval of the House to appoint Amina Inuwa-Sa’id as the State’s Auditor-General.

“We also received another letter seeking our permission to establish College of Health, Science and Technology and repeal of Kano state Public Health edict of 1984”, the Speaker said.

Mr Rurum, therefore, called on the nominees to appear before the House on January 2 for the screening and confirmation.

Also during the plenary session, the legislators received the report of the House Committee on Appropriations on the 2019 proposed budget estimate.

After a heated debate, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the report and ordered the chairman of the committee to make some corrections before the passage of the bill on Monday.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh