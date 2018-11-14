Kebbi Gov re-nominates judge accused of falsifying school certificate

Agency Report

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Wednesday re-submitted the name of Justice Asabe Karatu to the House of Assembly for confirmation as Chief Judge.

NAN reports that on August 1, the house refused to confirm the appointment of Ms Karatu, who is Acting Chief Judge, over alleged falsification of her primary school certificate.

NAN reports that the refusal to confirm her appointment followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Bello Yakubu, representing Birnin Kebbi South, during plenary.

Mr Bagudu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari, in Birnin Kebbi, said Ms Karatu’s name was re-sent to the Speaker, Abdulmumeen Kamba.

Mr Bagudu said that appointment was inline with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council as endorsed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the Council, Justice Walter Onnogben.

He pleaded with the House to reconsider its position and confirm Ms Karatu as the chief judge of the state.

