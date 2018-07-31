NYSC: Corps members’ monthly allowance to be increased soon

The monthly allowance received by members of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC would soon be reviewed upwards according to the Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure .

Kazaure gave the hint over the weekend in Bayelsa state, while addressing 1,595 Corps Members comprising 852 males and 743 Females, deployed for 2018 Batch “B” Orientation Course.

According to the D.G, the Federal Government has concluded plans to review upward the N19,500 montly allowance accrued to each corps member, as well as provide very tight security for members of the corps who would be serving as ad-hoc staff during the 2019 general elections.

While urging them to be worthy visitors in any community they find themselves, Kazaure said they should not leave their host communities at the end of their service year without adding value to them.

“Don’t leave your host communities at the end of the service year without adding value to them. Try and leave good legacies and also remember to add value to yourselves as you continue your service year”, he stressed.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook