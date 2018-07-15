Obasanjo, PDP mend fences

Nigeria’s former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says he has forgiven the People’s Democratic Party PDP for all its ‘bad conduct and mistreatment’ of him.

Obasanjo made the disclosure yesterday at a breakfast meeting he held with the national leadership of the party at his Ota farm resident on Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

It would be recalled that the former president had dumped the party three years ago going a step ahead to tear his membership card of the party.

The PDP delegation which was led by its National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus said the party regretted its actions against the former president and begged for his forgiveness.

Reacting to the visit by the delegation, Media Aide to the former president Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement made by Obasanjo said the meeting also underlined the pitiable situation of Nigeria today and the inexcusable killings and insecurity almost all over the country, as well as, the unprecedented division of the country, regretting that the current administration seems to have no credible solutions for those challenges.

On the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between the PDP and some 30 other political parties in Abuja, Obasanjo said it is pertinent for the parties, who agreed to be members of the alliance to work together to achieve one important common objective at the national level for the election of 2019 and where it is appropriate and necessary members may also form alliance and cooperation at the state level.

“It is also desirable that in the process of implementing the MOU to achieve the set objectives, solidarity and focus on the objective must be maintained,” Obasanjo said.

Secondus, while commenting on the basis of the meeting with the former president said it had become necessary to seek direction from Obasanjo and factor in his advice as PDP prepares for the 2019 general elections.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook