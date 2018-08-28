Only God knows when Leah Sharibu will be freed – Presidency

The Presidency today said only God knows when the only remaining Dapchi school girl Leah Sharibu still in the custody of Boko Haram will be released.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity while reacting to an audio that allegedly emanated from Boko Haram camp where the girl is being held said he believes that God is interested in the young girl and will ensure that she is preserved.

In the audio message, a voice purported to be that of Leah Sharibu had begged the President to come to her rescue.

Femi Adesina speaking further said; “I think when that clip that we have is verified, at least one will be sure that it’s her and when that is determined, we should all be glad that she is alive.

“When will she return, by the grace of God, the government is working on it and we believe she will be back.

“One thing we should always remember as Nigerians is that early in the life of this administration, then it was Chibok girls, the president said that whatever it will take to get the girls back including paying, he would do. It’s on record,” he said.

