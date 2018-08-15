Our politicians are up to no good, vote them out – Presidential aspirant Moghalu

Dr. Kingsley Moghalu, one of the 2019 presidential hopefuls says the current crop of politicians in the country do not have the respect of the rule of law.

Speaking in Ibadan the Oyo state capital today at a book reading club organised by the management of Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank said It was time for all citizens of the country to get involved in politics.

“Every week, there is one defection or the other, people still spend time to defend politicians. We need to go to the polling booths in 2019 to vote them out. Nigeria’s politics is not based on policies or intellectual understanding of the system but on sentiments, ethnicity and religion. We are either APC or PDP. How can people who didn’t go to school be ruling people who are educationally sound? The only reason this is happening is because we have continued to let it happen. It is time for something new, different and bold.

“I am a Nigerian running to be a Nigerian president and I have a vision for which we can fix this country,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)