Pay up Nigeria Airways workers first else we truncate new National Carrier operations – Aviation Union

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) an umbrella body for Aviation workers in the country has threatened to truncate the smooth processes of the take off of the newly launched National Flag Carrier Nigeria Air, if salaries and benefits of ex-Nigeria Airways staff are not paid.

It would be recalled that Nigeria at an air show in London on Wednesday launched a new national flag carrier Nigeria Air, the unveiling was done by Nigeria Aviation minister Hadi Sirika.

But NUATE’s General Secretary Comrade Olayinka Abioye while granting an interview to journalists said the union was not concerned about the new national carrier even though it is its baby with supposed benefits to the country.

“We are much more concerned about the families of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, some of whom have died.

“We are much more concerned about those who are living and managing to live and we are calling on this minister and government to speed up action in whatever capacity they can to ensure that Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, make releases and pay our people. Enough is enough.

“The unions may truncate the process of the new national carrier; you can take that from me. There are so many fundamental issues begging for answers in some of these things.

“The national carrier that we are advocating for is not what they are planning now. We said private sector-driven national carrier, what is the problem with this government?

“The same government that said it didn’t have money to revamp our comatose airports is now spending $308 million as take-off grant for the airline,” he said.

He also queried the rationale of the Federal Government of doing the unveiling of the national carrier abroad when it was meant to serve Nigeria.

“At what point is private sector going to be involved? These are issues that should be tackled. Then, how do you want to unveil a national carrier and take it overseas, leaving Nigeria behind. Those politicking are too much and we are not interested,” he said.

