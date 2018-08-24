PDP reps threaten showdown if Dogara is impeached

A major parliamentary crisis might be brewing as some People’s Democratic Party PDP lawmakers in the Federal House of Representatives have threatened a showdown if Speaker Yakubu Dogara is removed.

The lawmakers under the auspices of the Parliamentary Democrats Group (PDG), a group in the House said any issue that concerns the larger house will not cease to get its attention, especially the accusation that another group is contemplating the impeachment of the speaker.

In a statement in Abuja on Thursday, spokesman of the group Timothy Golu, a lawmaker from Plateau state said the aftermath of the gale of defections that had hit the APC in recent times, of which more are being expected that is affecting the members.

“We want to warn that such discussions should start and end at the APC secretariat or the secretariats of the various APC house groups. We are keeping our eyes and ears wide open for any such eventuality and to restate our readiness to return fire for fire on anyone thinking of it.

“If they claim that someone is thinking of becoming speaker in 2019 when the current tenure has not ended, it will not be out of place to suspect such motives. This is especially so when the same people have been talking strongly on the urgent need to address critical legislative issues,” the statement read.

He said the APC should allow the House to go on smoothly until June 9, 2019 or thereabout in the interest of the nation.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)