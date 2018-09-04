PDP Reveals That They Are Confident Of Winning The Osun State Governorship Elections

The People Democratic Party (PDP), Monday in Abuja declared its readiness to clinch the governorship ticket come September 22.

In a statement by its national chairman, Mr. Uche Secondus, while performing the inauguration of the campaign committee of the party,he urged the committee members to do everything within the ambit of the law to win the September 22 polls.

The committee is headed by the Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as the chairman.

Secondus added that the committee members were meticulously selected because of the importance PDP attached to Osun state.

He went on to say that PDP candidate for the election is the best candidate Osun state can offer and rejected PDP being rigged out of the election as a result of vote buying

Secondus asserted that PDP would reject any form of vote buying in Osun state because that is tantamount to corruption.

“ I believe that the international community is watching and all eyes are on this nation”, he said.

