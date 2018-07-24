Police: We did not block Saraki’s house, his security aides did

The Nigeria Police has denied laying siege at the residence of Senate President Bukola Saraki or any of the principal officers of the National Assembly as widely reported on Tuesday morning.

The force headquarters denied the claims by the media that the senate president’s convoy was also blocked from leaving his residence.

Reacting to the incident, force spokesman Jimoh Moshood in a statement today in Abuja said the police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him.

“The Nigeria Police Force’s attention was drawn to the innuendos in the early hours of (Tuesday) today that some Police men were seen surrounding the residence of the Senate President.

“The Force wishes to categorically state that there was no authorized deployment of Police personnel to besiege the residence of the Senate President or his deputy as reported in the media.

“The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him.

“However, the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts in the episode. The Force will not allow the end of justice to be perverted by this distraction.

“The Nigeria Police will ensure that the rule of law prevails in this matter,’ Moshood said.

