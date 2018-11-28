Nigeria Today

President Buhari approves reduction in the cost of Jamb form from N5000 to N3500

7 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in the cost of forms for final year secondary school and post-secondary school examinations.

According to Statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, the reduction was decided at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday

The reduction takes effect from 2019.

