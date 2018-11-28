President Buhari approves reduction in the cost of Jamb form from N5000 to N3500

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in the cost of forms for final year secondary school and post-secondary school examinations.

According to Statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, the reduction was decided at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday

The reduction takes effect from 2019.

President @MBuhari approves the reduction in the cost of Forms for JAMB UTME, NECO SSCE and Basic Education Certificate Examination JAMB from N5,000 to N3,500,

NECO from N11,350, to N9,850. With effect from January 2019. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 28, 2018

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)