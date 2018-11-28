President Buhari approves reduction in the cost of Jamb form from N5000 to N3500
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in the cost of forms for final year secondary school and post-secondary school examinations.
According to Statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, the reduction was decided at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday
The reduction takes effect from 2019.
President @MBuhari approves the reduction in the cost of Forms for JAMB UTME, NECO SSCE and Basic Education Certificate Examination
JAMB from N5,000 to N3,500,
NECO from N11,350, to N9,850.
With effect from January 2019.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 28, 2018
