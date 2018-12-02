Nigeria Today

President Buhari In Poland (Photos)

1 hour ago
President Buhari has arrived Poland where he is expected to participate at the 24th Session of the Conference of the Parties under the UN framework Convention on Climate Change.

Some of the senior executive members on the president’s entourage include; Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, Minister of State Environment Bawa Abubakar, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Governor of Niger Abubakar Sani Bello and Governor of Enugu Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

