Religious leaders should learn to preach against corruption – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged religious leaders across the country to learn to preach against corruption, rather than deliver only messages of prosperity.

Addressing the 30th National Biennial Conference of the Students Christian Movement (SCM) of Nigeria holding in Enugu, he said very rarely do you hear preachers talk about corruption from their pulpits.

“Our problem in this country is not ethnicity or religion; it is not about Christians or Muslims. Our problems are the same wherever you go in this country.

“The story of our country is about good and evil. It is about those that have left us in this condition by stealing our common resources.

“Do not let anyone deceive you,’ he said.

