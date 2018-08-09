Rise up and fight for your rights, impeached Imo Deputy Governor tells ‘Imolites’

The recently impeached Deputy Governor of Imo state Prince Eze Madumere says despite the barrage of intimidation and molestation, coming from government agents he was still forging ahead with his political career.

Madumere while addressing a gathering yesterday in Owerii the Imo state capital said he was happy that illustrious and patriotic citizens of Nigeria have lent their voices in condemning the ill-fated onslaught against him.

“I am proud to be a Nigerian, following the patriotic efforts of Imolites and Nigerians at large, to call evil by it’s ugly name. I am happy that illustrious and patriotic citizens of Nigeria have lent their voices in condemning the ill-fated onslaught against me.

“I commend the lawmakers from my Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataronye and Hon. Uche Oguike, who chose to bear the pain of being suspended for expressing solidarity with me, knowing I had done nothing wrong. I must say that I’m most proud of our brother lawmakers from Oru East and Oru West local government areas, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo and Donatus Onuigwe who are also suffering today for refusing to join in the impunity.

“I must commend all people of goodwill and Imo people in particular for coming out en-masse in my defense, despite the barrage of intimidation and molestation, coming from government agents”, Madumere said.

