Royal Delight: Prince Charles Celebrates His 70th Birthday, Pictured With His Entire Dynasty

Yesterday, November 14th 2018 marks the 70th birthday of Prince Charles and to celebrate it, he’s photographed for the first time ever with his entire line including; two sons and their wives, three grandchildren, and another yet to be born.

The rare royal pictures were released to mark the future king’s milestone and according to the palace, the images were taken in the gardens of Clarence House in September.

To further celebrate, Prince Charles will attend two meetings at Clarence House and this afternoon will attend a tea party with his wife and 70 inspirational people also marking their 70th birthdays, at Spencer House in London.

Guests will include volunteers for a number of charities such as The Prince’s Trust, The Silver Line and Barnardo’s.

Later tonight, the Queen will host a private party at Buckingham Palace for more than 600 guests to celebrate her son’s milestone. In honour of the occasion, Charles has also guest edited a special edition of Country Life magazine. In it, William reveals the lengths his father has gone to in his passion for the natural world; inviting some of the creatures living in his garden into the house.

Speaking to the magazine, Prince William said his father’s passion for the environment was something he wanted his own children to inherit. ‘My father’s focus on the environment is something I’ve looked up to all of my life. His passion for the environment and the natural world is something I want to repeat in the way I raise George, Charlotte and Louis.’

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)