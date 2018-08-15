Sallah: 35,000 FRSC personnel deployed on Nigerian roads

Ahead of the forthcoming Eid el Kabir celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC has deployed 35,000 of its personnel to cover 45 Corridors on the nation’s highways to reduce incidents of road crashes and check inappropriate driving.

Corps Public Education officer Bisi Kazeem while disclosing this in Abuja said the corps has also identified; Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise-Junction-Ile-are-Ado Ekiti, Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere, 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Umunze, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, Kaduna-Kachia-Kwoi-Manchok, Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode as alternative routes to ease traffic congestion on major highways.

He also revealed that for prompt rescue and emergency services, the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tweet @ www.twitter.com/FRSCNigeria www.facebook.com/FRSCNigeria should be freely used.

