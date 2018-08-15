Nigeria Today

Sallah: Kwara state governor orders immediate payment of workers August salary

Sallah: Kwara state governor orders immediate payment of workers August salary

1 min ago
Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed

Ahead of the sallah celebrations next week, the Kwara state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has ordered the immediate payment of civil servant salaries.

The governor announced the order today in Ilorin the state capital through the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu.

Making the announcement, Banu said the Federal Accounts Allocations Committee though yet to meet for the month, arrangements have been concluded and that workers would receive their salaries with effect from Thursday.

“This testifies to the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people”, he said.

