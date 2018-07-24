Saraki recounts experience with security agents laying siege at his residence

Senate President Bukola Saraki today at plenary revealed how his residence was laid under siege by security personnel, in the process preventing him from moving out.

Reports were rife early Tuesday morning of a siege by security agents on the residences of principal members of the National Assembly including Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

The senate President while commenting on the matter at plenary gave an account of appeared to have transpired;

“As you know the seat of the DSP, Ike Ekweremadu is absent. He cannot get out of his house. He is being held under siege.

“This morning I could not also leave my street as well because some people believed today’s seating must not hold because some members want to move or defect.

“This is not something that started today. It will not end today. People have gone and come back, but these types of actions do not allow for such.

“As we are speaking, our DSP cannot leave the house. We must save this democracy. People have free association. They can even move tomorrow. I am sitting here and 16 members have decamped or defected to one party to another and there has been no seige.

”I dont believe that this should come to this level where people would be laid under seige for something that is personal to them,” he said.

