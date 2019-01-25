Senator Ben Bruce Re-Tweets A Post That Suggests Oby Ezekwesili As A ‘Yahoo Boy’

Share this post:









Two days ago, Oby Ezekwesili announced her withdrawal from 2019 presidential race saying she has opted to help build a coalition to defeat the APC and PDP in the February 16, 2019 election.

Though INEC has rejected her withdrawal , Senator Ben Bruce in a subtle way also described Ezekwesili as a ‘Yahoo Boy’ by re-tweeting a message that reads, ‘declare for President. Collect donations into millions. Refuse to campaign. Quit race. Become richer. Madam Oby Ezekwesili is a yahoo boy’.

