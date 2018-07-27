Senator Dino Melaye re-appears, speaks on kidnap

Kogi west senator Dino Melaye who was allegedly kidnapped yesterday on his way to Lokoja the Kogi state capital has re-appeared.

It would be recalled that a fellow senator Ben Murray Bruce had alerted Nigerians yesterday on twitter that Senator Melaye who was on his way to attend a court case accusing him of gun running was kidnapped in Gwagwalada, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

The senator however claimed he escaped from his abductors this morning and recount his ordeal through his twitter handle; ”I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love.

”Spent 11 hours in the wilderness, traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom only I trust. They will continue to try. We shall overcome.”

