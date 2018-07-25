Nigeria Today

Shagari declares intention to contest 2019 governorship election in Sokoto

2 hours ago

Two times deputy governor of Sokoto state and former Minister of Water Resources

Barrister Mukhtari Shagari has declared his intention to contest in the 2019 Governorship election under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He however, warned leadership of the party against oppression of its members for the benefit of those who have just defected to the party.

“We are welcoming new members, our doors are always opened for them. However, I want our leaders to ensure justice in dealing with all its members. Don’t oppress or impose candidate on us,” he warned

