Shame On Us: Prince Charles Reads His Speech With A Rechargeable Lantern In Abuja

6 hours ago

Nigerians have complained so much about the way Prince Charles and his wife’s visit to Nigeria was handled.

First, it was the seating arrangement of monarchs, then it was the poor quality of the cake. Lastly, Twitter users are talking about the fact that Prince Charles had to read his speech with a rechargeable lantern because the room was poorly lit

