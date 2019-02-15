Soldiers Occupy Streets Of Jos, Making Residents Jittery

Share this post:









Jos, the capital of Plateau State on Thursday witnessed an unusual presence of soldiers, policemen and other security agents patrolling the city and causing fear among residents, Punch Metro reports.

According to Punch Metro, it was observed that as early as 8 am, more than 80 vans and Armoured Personnel Carriers with security operative were seen lined up at the police headquarters.

They later moved to Rukuba Road, Zaria Road, University of Jos-Bauchi Road, Dogon Dutse, Angwan Rukuba, Yan-Trailer, Tina Junction, British America Junction, NNPC Mega Station, Maraban Jamaa Roundabout, Miango Junction, ITF Junction, Tudun Wada, Hill Station Junction before returning to the police headquarters.

The police later explained the heavy military presence in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr Mathias Tyopev.

Tyopev said that in addition to the patrol, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, who is also the chairman of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Elections Security, also commissioned the Joint Operations Room that would be used by all security and law enforcement agencies in Plateau State for the general elections.

He said, “During the ceremony, the commissioner of police charged the person who would be manning the Joint Operation Room to receive complaints from members of the public and promptly inform the authorities for immediate action.

“The Joint Operation Room which shall be opened for 24 hours is dedicated to all members of the public who have complaints and observations about the operations of all officers and men who will be participating in the 2019 General Elections.

“The two phone numbers dedicated for members of the public to call are 08181840461 and 09024453126.”

