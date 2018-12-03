Nigeria Today

Some Passengers Feared Dead After Accident On Eko Bridge This Morning

4 hours ago
Reports from Lagos this morning say there has been an accident on Eko bridge with some victims badly wounded and others feared dead.

It is reported that the ghastly accident involving motorbikes, a bus and a trailer, was allegedly caused by drivers using opposite directions.

A man was spotted lying lifeless in the middle of the road with other injured victims.

Efforts are being made to evacuate the highway to prevent traffic gridlock.

 

