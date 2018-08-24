PDP lose another Rep member to APC

The reign of defection in the National Assembly may not be over as a member of the House of Representatives, Nkeiru Onyejeocha, from Abia state, has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Onyejeocha is the chairman house committee on aviation.

More details soon.

BREAKING: Rep. Nkeiru Onyejeocha, from Abia State, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, has announced her defection from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressive Congress (APC) | Details soon on https://t.co/XRKfoSMSZ0 | pic.twitter.com/XPTuSN0yMS — OrderPaper (@OrderPaper) August 24, 2018

