Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South East >> Abia >> PDP lose another Rep member to APC

PDP lose another Rep member to APC

2 hours ago

The reign of defection in the National Assembly may not be over as a member of the House of Representatives, Nkeiru Onyejeocha, from Abia state, has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon. Onyejeocha is the chairman house committee on aviation.

More details soon.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.