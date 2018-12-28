Nigeria Today

Enugu auto-crash claims three lives

4 hours ago
Agency Report

The Police Command in Enugu State on Friday, confirmed the death of three persons and 15 others injured in an accident that happened on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Ebere Amaraizu, who made the confirmation in a statement in Enugu said the accident occurred on Thursday at Ogbaku community in Awgu Local Government area of Enugu State on Thursday by 7p.m.

Mr Amaraizu said that all the dead were women, adding that the accident involved a Mercedez Benz Bus with the registration number ENU 350XZ and a Toyota Hummer Bus registered as XB 205 XPR.

He said that the remains of the dead had been deposited at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu, while the injured had been receiving treatment in the hospital.

(NAN)

