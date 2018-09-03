I supported APC with 5 million in 2014 -Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has revealed how he supported the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2014.

Addressing his constituents in Enugu on Sunday, Ekweremadu noted that, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige approached him in 2014 with a request that the APC in Enugu State was having problems registering members and asked him for help.

Ekweremadu noted that he gave the APC N5million and challenge anyone who doubts him to confirm from Ngige. He maintained that he has been reaching out to members of other political parties because he believes all power comes from God.

“The beauty of democracy is the enlargement of the political space in which everybody is free to participate, bring and exchange ideas, and disagree in order to agree. But we are not seeing that today,” he said.

“I will tell you something that is going to shock you. In 2014 when APC started, they wanted to register members in Enugu state. Senator Chris Ngige called me and said they were having problems registering members in Enugu State, and asked if I help them. I was the deputy president of the Senate in the PDP, but I gave them N5 million. Ngige is still my witness.

“During that 2015 election, one lady came to me and said she wanted to run against me on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and she needed my support. I said okay, I will start by paying for your nomination form because I believe every party must be given a chance. She lost the election, but I later helped to secure a political position for her.

“Just yesterday, I also got a call from a man who introduced himself as an engineer from Achi, but lives in Jigawa. He later came with his family to tell me that he wanted to run for the senate in Enugu west. I congratulated him and offered to help purchase his nomination form. But he told me he had already bought his form. He was surprised when I offered to buy form for him. As far as I am concerned, all power belongs to God.”

