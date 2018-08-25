IPOB declares Okorocha the Adolf Hitler of Igboland

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of Igboland.

IPOB stated this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful.

According to the group, the arrest of innocent women during a peaceful protest, their unlawful detention by the government, ongoing torture and humiliation of the entire Igbo race, was getting out of hand.

IPOB accused the Nigerian army of mass murder and disclosed alleged plans by the governor of Imo State to subject our women to an invasive and undignified pregnancy test.

“That this is allowed to happen in the 21st century, is an indictment of the impotency of United Nations, Britain, Africa Union and countless other human rights groups that receive aid and grants to defend human rights but only end up aiding gross violation of human rights in Biafra. Who in their right mind will subject a 64-year-old woman to a pregnancy test, if not for the purpose of humiliation and inflicting of bodily harm?

“We the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to notify the world that plans to subject our women to invasive and undignified pregnancy test is a genocidal medical experimentation we will not allow to be performed on our mothers. No pregnancy will be conducted. The best option remains for the government to release our mothers unconditionally so they can seek independent medical attention elsewhere.

“The mass murder of IPOB family members by Buratai’s Nigerian soldiers in Igweocha (Port Harcourt), Nkpor, Enugu, Onitsha, Aba, Umuahia, Mbiama Bayelsa State is still fresh in our memory. This latest plan to forcefully subject our mothers and grand mothers to pregnancy test is part of a wider ploy to contaminate and infect them with diseases that may prove incurable in the long run. We ask that Imo State government desist from this deadly medical experimentation on our mothers,”

