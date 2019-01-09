2019: Uruan Stakeholders rejects APC

Share this post:









By Torobong Ekpo, Uyo

The Senatorial aspiration of Senator Bassey Albert has today received a massive boost, as the people of Uruan Local Government area unanimously threw their weight behind his candidature

At a Senatorial campaign rally for Uruan central ward1, 2 and 3 held at St. Joseph’s Primary School, Idu Uruan, Wednesday, the people said their decision stemmed from what they described as ‘effective representation and his ability to defend the general interest of Akwa Ibom people’.

Pundits gathered that the weight thrown on Senator Bassey Albert by stakeholders in the hometown of the All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate of Akwa Ibom North East, Bassey Etim stands as a rejection and major blow to the aspiration of the APC flag bearer.

Addressing the people at the rally, the lawmaker and Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the PDP in the last October nomination, Rt. Hon. Usenobong Akpabio said the decision of Uruan people to support Senator Albert’s nomination is one they took to guarantee the collective interest of the party (PDP), which he said is deeply rooted in the area.

“In 2014, I stood for nomination with OBA and others. When we finished the nomination, he was chosen by the party, and as a loyal party man I stood by that decision. For the first time as a lawyer (over 30 years), I went to court to testify for a candidate. I did not just testify for Bassey Albert, but I testified for the truth. The irony for the issue was that Bassey Etim produced a nomination result and put me as second position. I finished second in the original primaries held at the Uyo Stadium. As number two, I was in the right position to say who was number one, that is why I stood in that witness box to say the truth.

“In 2018, Bassey Albert won the party’s nomination again. As a loyal party man, I have accepted that outcome, and also urge my supporters to queue behind him. The elections we are going in for in 2019 is not about Udom Emmanuel, Bassey Albert, Mike Enyong, or Aniekan Bassey. It is about us. If we are not careful, we are going to sell our collective destiny. I know Uruan people will not do that. PDP will win Uruan convincingly. Bassey Albert is one of the closest friends I have. I cannot stop supporting Bassey Albert, I am calling on every other person across the Senatorial District, to throw their weight behind him and other candidates of the PDP.

“They couldn’t have been any other better than Senator Albert at this time. Considering the present political situation in the country and the State, God knew why he gave him the nod. We needed him at a time like this, than ever. We have all seen his prowess in the Senate and I stand to say that his four year representation is commendable”, he added.

Corroborating Usenobong’s position, Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Road Maintenance and other Infrastructures Agency, Prince Godwin Ntukudeh, said the decision was one to forestall politics of backdoor, which he stated that the candidate of the APC, Bassey Etim is known for.

“Today, we have reaffirmed our earlier adoption of Senator Bassey Albert. We have an Uruan son who has penchant for stealing people’s mandate. Let me assure you that this time, he won’t have his way. If he is truly that popular and seeks election, let him come to the field and test his strength. We are the ones that should project him, but we have a better material in Bassey Albert.

Speaking at a separate campaign rally for Southern Uruan Wards 1, 2, 3 and 6, at St. Jerome’s Primary School, Nung Ikot Ufok, Chairman of Council, Hon Isaiah Udofia , said the development witnessed by the people of Uruan in the present administration, was enough to motivate the people of Uruan to rally behind the reelection of Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.

Member representing Uruan State Constituency and Candidate of the PDP for Uruan State Constituency, enjoined the people to work towards the victory of all PDP candidates to guarantee more dividends of good governance for the people.

Leader of the zone, Obong Ubong Orok pleaded with the Senator, House of Representatives member to work towards ensuring key infrastructures in the area, especially the erosion ravaged roads are considered in the budget of 2020.

Vice Chairman of Council, Hon. Bassey Bassey, hinted that the officials of State Government through the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Works, World Bank and the African Development Bank were in the area for a technical visit to assess the erosion site and level of damage done. He urged the Senator to use his good office to monitor development as regards the project.

He also lauded Senator Albert for the Water Project and Fish Processing Mill he has solely built for the people of the area, which he said will enhance the market value of the fishes harvested and processed locally in the area, for the good of Akwa Ibom people.

Political leader of the area, Prince Ekpe Atakpo said Uruan people could not have asked for a better deal, other than adopting candidates of the PDP in the upcoming polls.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 97 times, 75 visits today)