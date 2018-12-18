AKSG organises Training for Principals and Head Teachers

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

In a bid to buttress the quality of her free and compulsory education policy, Akwa Ibom State Government, through the Education Monitoring unit and Ministry of Education, has concluded plans for town hall meeting and refreshers training for Principals and Head Teachers of all public Schools in Akwa Ibom State.

In a release signed by the Governor’s Aide on Education monitoring – Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, the event scheduled for December 19, 2018 at Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio Hall, Udoudoma Avenue – Uyo by 10.00an, is organised strictly for Head teachers/Principals of Government owned primary and secondary Schools.

According to the release, topics to be treated at the seminar include the following:

~ Personal Effectiveness & Productivity.

~Leadership.

~ Goal Setting

~Time Management.

~ Team Building

~Eliminating Exam Malpractice in AKS schools

~Enforcing Discipline & Order in AKS Schools.

~ Improving Educational Service Delivery In AKS Education Sector.

Head teachers and School Principals are to attend this important exercise and be better equipped for their responsibilities.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)