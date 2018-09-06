Akwa Ibom 2019: I will defeat Udom in 2019, Udoedehe boast as he purchase nomination form

Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, says there was no hiding place for the Incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel of the PDP as he will be defeated in 2019.

Senator Udoedehe stated this in a chat with journalists after purchasing his nomination form at the APC Secretariat.

Udoedehe who was accompanied by his supporters charged the leadership of the APC to ensure that the party primaries were free and fair and blasted the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel for collecting billions from the federation’s account and has nothing to show for it.

“The primary has to be free, fair and credible. If you defeat me in a free and fair primary, I will work for you and the party, but if you win in a primary that is not free and fair, you are on your own.”

“I did it in 2011 and my friend who has joined us now is aware of that even though they locked down the process. Now, with a President who has not only promised but is interested in a credible election, you can be rest assured that victory is assured and the incumbent who has collected billions from the federation’s account and has nothing to show for it will be defeated.

“Akwa Ibom is a rich state, but the people are still poor. We are blessed with abundant water, yet the people still drink from the well. The state has not been able to achieve one of the items on the Millennium Development Goals which is water and sanitation,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)