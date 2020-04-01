Covid-19: No restriction of Movement for Waste Evacuators, others – Prince Ikim

Share this post:









Following the restriction orders of the State Governor, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and waste Management Agency – Obong Prince Ikim has called on waste Evacuators, road sweepers, vegetation controllers and other essential functionaries of the agency not to stop work, adding that they belong to categories of people on essential duties.

“The Governor’s restriction Order Exempts us and others on essential duties, to this end, all your workers are expected to go on with their normal duties in their uniforms and full protective gear to ensure our environment/routes are kept cleaned.” Ikim reemphasizes

Meanwhile, residents and citizens of the State are advised to report all Environmental related issues to agency’s hotline on 0701 446 6111

